Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Post by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.48. 6,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,475.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. Post has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $104.22.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

