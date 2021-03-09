CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.75

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.75 and last traded at $127.81, with a volume of 17932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $882,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

