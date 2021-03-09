CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.75

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.75 and last traded at $127.81, with a volume of 17932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.20.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $882,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
