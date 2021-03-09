ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.25

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.25 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 7002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

