Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.73

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 8241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Guess' alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.