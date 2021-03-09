Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,105. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,529 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

