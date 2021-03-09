Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. 390,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 55.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.