Heritage Trust Co Sells 177 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 420,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.