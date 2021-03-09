Solana (SOL) One Day Volume Hits $140.63 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Solana has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and $140.63 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.27 or 0.00026531 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.39 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00041056 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003736 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 266,500,841 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

