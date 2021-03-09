SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.30. SkyWest posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $7,417,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,498. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

