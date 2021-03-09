NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $61.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

