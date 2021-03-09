eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Trading Up 6.5%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.27. 180,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 411,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $318.93 million, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

