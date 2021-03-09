eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Trading Up 6.5%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.27. 180,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 411,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $318.93 million, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.
In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.
About eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
