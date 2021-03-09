RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $337.69 and last traded at $336.28. Approximately 1,197,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 910,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.38.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.63 and a 200-day moving average of $329.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -273.40 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

