$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Exponent reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.92. 5,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,888. Exponent has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $981,990. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

