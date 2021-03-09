Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $57.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Brinker International stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. 14,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,742. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $719,290. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

