AtonRa Partners Invests $4.16 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 90,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.0% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter.

LSCC stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

