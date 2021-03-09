First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 8,685 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $42.31.

