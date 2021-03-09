Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 1,465,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,650. The firm has a market cap of $172.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

Several research firms have commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

