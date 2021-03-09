General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NASDAQ:GFN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 77,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. General Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,150.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,901 shares of company stock valued at $693,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

