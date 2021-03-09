American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Up 14.4% on Analyst Upgrade

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.75 to $4.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Resources traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,646,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,216,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

