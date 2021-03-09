SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 66.5% Higher Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $141.52 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00057293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00793308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,683,711 coins and its circulating supply is 7,914,608,260 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

