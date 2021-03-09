CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) rose 10.6% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $140.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as high as $127.36 and last traded at $125.63. Approximately 3,157,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,575,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.62.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,519,285. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

