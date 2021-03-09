Ecofin Advisors Ltd Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 2.5% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

D stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 117,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,493.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.