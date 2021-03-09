Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.91. 10,270,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92.

