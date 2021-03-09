CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0013

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 63.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $448,772.70 and approximately $7.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 63.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006638 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008047 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000061 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.