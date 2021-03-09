Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

