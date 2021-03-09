Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 26,365 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in AbbVie by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

