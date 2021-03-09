Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 27,237 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.82. 508,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,880,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

