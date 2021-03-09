Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.33 and last traded at $82.47. Approximately 127,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 170,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

