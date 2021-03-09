Shield Protocol Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $447,446.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.65 or 0.00019610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00532924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00070487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00077488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.00542040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076954 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHIELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.