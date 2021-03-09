Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) will issue its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SLA stock traded down GBX 22.90 ($0.30) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 296.10 ($3.87). 11,447,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,156. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.70. The company has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is currently -55.28%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.