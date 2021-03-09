SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $54.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of SKYW traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,417,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

