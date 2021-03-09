Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ LSPD traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. 73,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.18.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $4,703,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $16,428,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

