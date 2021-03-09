Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Target Price at C$98.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,064.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,505.

TSE:TIH traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,745. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

