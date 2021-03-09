Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 42,087 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

