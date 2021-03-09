Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $5,666,343.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,514,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

