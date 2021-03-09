CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 9947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.
CFB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.
Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.