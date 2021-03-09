CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 9947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

CFB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $785.00 million, a PE ratio of 217.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.