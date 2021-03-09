SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 753,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,153,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

