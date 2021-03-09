Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Up 7.4%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.20. 350,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 594,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PROG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

In other Progenity news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 80.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

