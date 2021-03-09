Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,668 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.98. 157,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

