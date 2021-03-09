POPCHAIN (PCH) Trading Down 74.7% This Week

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $340,564.98 and approximately $160.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 74.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

