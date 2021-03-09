WaykiChain (WICC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.14 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $66.03 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.93 or 0.00786459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00027526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00030980 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

