24,648 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. QuantumScape makes up about 0.9% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ecofin Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of QuantumScape as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,706,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $15,141,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $8,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 167,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

