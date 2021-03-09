Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,798. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average is $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

