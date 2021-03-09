Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $22,565,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.51. 22,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,655. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

