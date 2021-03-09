Jacqueline Bassani Sells 1,559 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.85.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.
