Insider Selling: ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Sells 8,394 Shares of Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Constantine Milcos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBCOMM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. 1,003,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

