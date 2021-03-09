Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,721 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.58. 57,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.