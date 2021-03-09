Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) President Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $10.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,676. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.36.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

