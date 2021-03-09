Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) CAO Mark Nunneley Sells 15,196 Shares

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) CAO Mark Nunneley sold 15,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $121,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,413 shares in the company, valued at $275,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66. Ashford Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ashford by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Ashford by 209.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

