Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 4,215 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.45% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. 22,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

